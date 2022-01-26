50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of sexual battery

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of sexual battery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint on Jan. 5 in reference to Garrin N. Solari, 29, of Lake Charles, having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 10, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

During the investigation, detectives were advised the incident occurred in Dec. 2021, according to Vincent.

Vincent said after further investigation, Judge Tony Fazzio signed a warrant for Solari’s arrest on Jan. 24 in the amount of $350,000. 

Later the same day, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and accused of sexual battery, according to Vincent.

