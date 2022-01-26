Jan. 25 #SWLApreps basketball scores and highlights
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Tuesday night’s high school basketball action from across the lake area. Final scores can be found below.
BOYS:
Lacassine 52 J.S. Clark 41
Lake Arthur 43 Notre Dame 40
Northside 50 Starks 48 (F/OT)
Barbe 57 Sam Houston 46
Vinton 55 Kinder 31
Rosepine 86 DeQuincy 68
GIRLS:
Sulphur 50 New Iberia 40
Merryville 63 Elton 24
Hathaway 81 Bell City 29
Lady Tigers 60 Plainview 42
Starks 60 Northside 32
Iowa 15 St. Louis 76
LaGrange 52 Rayne 34
