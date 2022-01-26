Jan. 25 #SWLApreps basketball scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Tuesday night’s high school basketball action from across the lake area. Final scores can be found below.

BOYS:

Lacassine 52 J.S. Clark 41

Lake Arthur 43 Notre Dame 40

Northside 50 Starks 48 (F/OT)

Barbe 57 Sam Houston 46

Vinton 55 Kinder 31

Rosepine 86 DeQuincy 68

GIRLS:

Sulphur 50 New Iberia 40

Merryville 63 Elton 24

Hathaway 81 Bell City 29

Lady Tigers 60 Plainview 42

Starks 60 Northside 32

Iowa 15 St. Louis 76

LaGrange 52 Rayne 34

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.