Inmates moved out of Beauregard Jail while facility under construction

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Inmates are being transported out of the Beauregard Parish Jail while the facility is under construction.

Inmate housing during construction will be discussed at a special meeting of the Beauregard Police Jury Thursday.

Agenda items:

Discuss State of Emergency and Declaration of Emergency for housing inmates out of the parish due to construction and repair of the jail.

Discuss funding for inmate housing out of parish during jail construction projects.

Approval of payment to the Sheriff for inmate housing for lease of the Leesville City Jail for $1,000 per month.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.