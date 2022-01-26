50/50 Thursdays
Inmates moved out of Beauregard Jail while facility under construction

Inmate housing during construction will be discussed at a special meeting of the Beauregard Police Jury Thursday.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Inmates are being transported out of the Beauregard Parish Jail while the facility is under construction.

Agenda items:

  • Discuss State of Emergency and Declaration of Emergency for housing inmates out of the parish due to construction and repair of the jail.
  • Discuss funding for inmate housing out of parish during jail construction projects.
  • Approval of payment to the Sheriff for inmate housing for lease of the Leesville City Jail for $1,000 per month.

