FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and breezy day with our cooler pattern in place through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are off to a much colder start this morning as some areas approach the freezing mark right at sunrise and breezy conditions kick the wind chills down into the 20s. You’ll want the heavier out as you head out the door this morning, but thankfully we’ll be greeted with plenty of sunshine to start the day as clouds from last night have cleared out of the area and the cold front has brought much drier air back into the state. Sunshine all day though won’t warm our temperatures much higher than the lower 50s this afternoon and the winds will become lighter through the afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will drop a few degrees lower, starting off around 33 tomorrow morning in Lake Charles with a light freeze north of I-10 overnight.

You’ll want to take your cold weather precautions tonight for a light freeze if you live north of I-10 as temperatures drop to around 32 before sunrise, with more of a widespread frost tonight thanks to lighter winds. Through the day Thursday, clouds begin to increase through the day as high temperatures warm up closer to 60 by afternoon. Lows Thursday night only drop into the lower 40s, so there will be no threat of a frost or freeze tomorrow night. Another cold front moves through quickly on Friday, with little to no rain as it arrives. The best chance of rain remains over parts of SE Texas and will likely stay out of SW Louisiana with a dry frontal passage.

Lows Saturday morning are back down to the freezing range as temperatures start off around 30-32 but rebound into the middle 50s thanks to an abundance of sunshine. By Sunday, we’re back into the 60s by afternoon and the pattern calls for even warmer temperatures for much of next week with highs reaching the 70-degree mark by Tuesday. The pattern next week also looks a little more unsettled as another cold front moves through likely by next Thursday which means we’ll keep the warmer highs in place until then but also transition to a cooler stretch of weather again by the end of the workweek.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

