FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy frost possible tonight, warmer weather on the way

Grab the coat and jacket before you head out the door this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has returned in full force this afternoon and even though it has remained on the chilly side, the sun has made it feel just a little bit warmer. One thing that we had to battle this morning was the strong northerly wind and those wind chills but as the day has progressed the winds have subsided a little and made it feel more comfortable for us. The potential for frost will be around once again this evening as temperatures drop very close to the freezing mark for many heading into Thursday morning.

Many areas will see frost as we head into Thursday morning (KPLC)

High pressure is continuing to settle in overhead and that will keep things nice and quiet for us as we head into the next few afternoons. With that being said it will mean a colder night for us as winds relax and mostly clear skies settle in. If you do have plans on heading out this afternoon and evening you may want to grab a jacket or light coat as temperatures fall rather quickly after sunset this evening back into the lower and middle 40′s. For those who have plants and even pets outdoors you’ll want to bring those inside tonight as many areas especially along and north of I-10 will see the opportunity for a little more widespread frost. Many areas can expect to wake up with lower to middle 30′s for Thursday morning, but the sunshine will be back once again to help set up a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer for us on Thursday with most of us reaching the middle to upper 50′s, which will be one of the warmer days we have seen in quiet a few days.

Nice and quiet for the weekend ahead (KPLC)

A weak cold front will be working its way towards the area for Friday and while rain chances won’t be overally high it will bring some cooler weather back to the area for Friday and Saturday as highs stay steady in the middle 50′s for Friday and Saturday. There is some good news for those who are wanting warmer weather though as temperatures look to climb back above average heading into next week. Any outdoor plans that you may have over the course of the next few days and through the weekend look to be just fine as sunshine will continue to stick around with no issues in terms of rainfall. Looking a little farther down the road rain chances will be arriving as we head into next week as several disturbances will be moving through before a stronger front looks likely heading into the end of next week.

Temperatures climb a little above average moving into next week (KPLC)

Speaking of next week looking at the forecast rain chances look to return late Monday and will continue to increase in coverage as we head through the middle of next week. Highs will be back into the lower 70′s, which will run us a little above average for the time being, but we aren’t going to be done with the cooler air just yet as a cold front looks to finally clear things out by late next week. Highs look to take a bit of a tumble by the end of next week and back into the lower 50′s, but that is still about 10 days out and something we will keep a close eye on as we get closer. For now enjoy the wonderful weather ahead with plenty of sunshine, but also make sure to keep the coat handy with a cold night ahead.

Warmer weather remains in the forecast for the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

