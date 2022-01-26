Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 26, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

In a statement on the COVID-19 dashboard, the LDH said, “In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.”

According to the LDH, it is now including reinfections in parish and regional case counts.

KPLC will begin posting new reinfections for parish and regional data starting tomorrow.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 69% of cases from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19 and 53% of deaths from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

According to the LDH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, Region 5 has the lowest percentage of its 2018 population data completely vaccinated.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 8,719 new cases.

· 48 new deaths.

· 1,006 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 2,210 patients hospitalized (56 more than previous update).

· 72% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.97 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 535 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 118 patients hospitalized (5 more than previous update).

· 38.43 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 341 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40.62 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.35 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 102 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 32.7 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.89 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 62 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.8 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 296 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 33.4 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 443 active cases among inmates.

· 24 active cases among staff members.

