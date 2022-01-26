Another La. native is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’ as Oklahoma St. DB transfers to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse of Shreveport has transferred to LSU, the university posted on social media on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back was first team All-Big 12 as a senior. In four years with the Cowboys, he recorded 195 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, 24 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

He played prep football at Evangel Christian Academy. He was born in Baton Rouge.

Bernard-Converse is the 12th overall transfer portal pickup for new head coach Brian Kelly.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

OT - Miles Frazier, FIU

LS - Slade Roy, ECU

DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette

DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas

DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas

RB - Noah Cain, Penn State

WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette

LB - West Weeks, Virginia

DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State

DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

LB - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State

CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

