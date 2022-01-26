50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Paramedic says he wasn’t told George Floyd wasn’t breathing
In a recent interview, Justice Stephen Breyer laughed off retirement questions, criticism on...
Breyer laughs off retirement questions, criticism