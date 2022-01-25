50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Vinton man accused of DWI 4th

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $50,000.
Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $50,000.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton man has been accused of DWI 4th, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Highway 27 in Sulphur at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in reference to an individual backing into a pole in the parking lot, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect’s truck driving erratically in the parking lot, according to Vincent.

When deputies made contact with the driver, Mark E. Ancelet, 57, of Vinton, they observed him to have unsteady balance along with a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his person, according to Vincent.

Deputies also observed several empty alcoholic beverage containers inside the truck, Vincent said.

Deputies attempted to perform field sobriety testing but were unable to complete it due to Ancelet’s level of intoxication, according to Vincent.

Vincent said during the investigation, deputies also learned Ancelet had been convicted of DWI 3rd in 2014.

Ancelet was placed under arrest and asked to consent to a breath intoxilyzer test, which he refused, according to Vincent.

Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn at which time he was transported to a local hospital, according to Vincent.

After hospital personnel collected the blood sample, Ancelet was transported and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on DWI 4th, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Inmate housing during construction will be discussed at a special meeting of the Beauregard...
Inmates moved out of Beauregard Jail while facility under construction
A Lake Charles man was arrested for DWI Third after being found in a vehicle with alcoholic...
Lake Charles man arrested for DWI third
Increased gas and energy prices caused by a number of things.
What’s causing the increase in gas and energy prices?
Boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur