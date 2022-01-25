Vinton man accused of DWI 4th

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton man has been accused of DWI 4th, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Highway 27 in Sulphur at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in reference to an individual backing into a pole in the parking lot, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect’s truck driving erratically in the parking lot, according to Vincent.

When deputies made contact with the driver, Mark E. Ancelet, 57, of Vinton, they observed him to have unsteady balance along with a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his person, according to Vincent.

Deputies also observed several empty alcoholic beverage containers inside the truck, Vincent said.

Deputies attempted to perform field sobriety testing but were unable to complete it due to Ancelet’s level of intoxication, according to Vincent.

Vincent said during the investigation, deputies also learned Ancelet had been convicted of DWI 3rd in 2014.

Ancelet was placed under arrest and asked to consent to a breath intoxilyzer test, which he refused, according to Vincent.

Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn at which time he was transported to a local hospital, according to Vincent.

After hospital personnel collected the blood sample, Ancelet was transported and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on DWI 4th, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $50,000.

