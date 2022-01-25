50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

United Way of SWLA offering free tax initiative

The Better Business Bureau of South Dakota warns that this year more than ever that people...
Making an appointment for in-person or drop-off must be done by dialing 211, and the caller will specify in-person prep or a drop-off and the location of choice, according to United Way.(Dakota News Now)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced that its free tax initiative, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), is open for registration.

United Way said its IRS Certified volunteers supply free tax prep for individuals or families who earned less than $57,000 in income tax for 2021.

“Almost 22% of families qualified to receive the EITC, and similar credits do not claim it,” United Way of Southwest Louisiana President and CEO Denise Durel explained. “Our volunteers ensure everyone gets the credits they’re entitled to while saving them from costly prep fees or refund anticipation loans.”

Making an appointment for in-person or drop-off must be done by dialing 211, and the caller will specify in-person prep or a drop-off and the location of choice, according to United Way.

Multiple sites in the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region are open for appointments, and an up-to-date list is maintained online at unitedwayswla.org/vita or by dialing 211, according to United Way.

United Way said the waiting area at sites is for the tax client only, and no other guests are allowed inside due to pandemic restrictions.

To prepare your taxes through the VITA system without visiting a site, go online to unitedwayswla.org/vita and click the MYFREETAXES link, United Way said.

United Way said VITA volunteers are trained by them and receive IRS Certification upon completing the program.

Anyone interested in volunteering at a site near them is asked to visit unitedwayswla.org/volunteer-vita.

United Way said any organization, business or agency willing to host a VITA site can contact them at 337.433.1088 ext. 210.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

No officers were injured, and the Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit processed the scene...
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain continues into Tuesday, cool weather will return for the next few days
The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Gov. Edwards proposes $100 million in next budget toward new I-10 bridge
The rapid spreading omicron variant is putting many drivers in quarantine, and now, teachers,...
Calcasieu teachers and staff stepping up during bus driver shortage