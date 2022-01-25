50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 24, 2022.

Michael Christopher Estes, 50, Tazewell, TN: Federal detainer.

Damontre Damon Thomas, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule III drug; switched license plates.

Hunter Blaze Carroll, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coley Blake Deason, 34, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; home invasion; property damage under $50,000.

Justin Daniel Stark, 47, Lake Charles: False imprisonment.

Jesse Lakeith Jefferson, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Mortimer Adrian Cottrell Jr., 32, Duson: Federal detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; probation detainer.

Anthony Quentin Morein, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Eric Keeley, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.

Phillip Joseph Chretien Sr., 41, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Bart Allen Thibodeaux, 52, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Larry Oliver Fowlkes, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Wyatt Zachary Peterson, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $1,000.

Armorian Demond Hadnot, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary (6 charges); theft of a firearm (3 charges); theft under $1,000.

Jeremy Lyle Shafer, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.

Tayona Mashay Peterson, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer; burglary; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Garrin Nicholas Solari, 29, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.

Thomas John Bellard, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule I drug; refusal to I.D.

Trevin Jamal Mitchell, 26, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Joanna Robin Crosby, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; issuing a worthless check worth under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.

Madison Gayle Sexton, 21, DeQuincy: Armed robbery.

Jacob Michael Tesko, 18, Vinton: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; theft of a firearm.

