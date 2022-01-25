50/50 Thursdays
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

No officers were injured, and the Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence, according to Louisiana State Police.
No officers were injured, and the Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence, according to Louisiana State Police.(WPTA)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say on Sunday, Jan. 23, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving their officers.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette, according to Thomas Gossen, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The initial investigation revealed the officer located a stolen Dodge passenger car and called for a back-up officer before initiating a traffic stop, according to Gossen.

Upon activation of the emergency lights, the suspect drove into a parking lot and fled on foot, Gossen said.

The initial officer and the back-up K-9 officer pursued the suspect on foot, according to Gossen.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect jumped from a structure and fell to the ground, according to Gossen.

Gossen said one of the pursuing officers then discharged his taser, and as the taser was being discharged, the K-9 accidentally received an electrical charge from the taser wires and disengaged.

The suspect then reached for a visible gun after being instructed not to do so, according to Gossen.

Gossen said one officer shot the suspect who was fatally wounded.

No officers were injured, and the Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence, according to Gossen.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

