50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: Sean Payton to retire as Saints head coach

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton will be stepping away as New Orleans head coach.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Saints facility. FOX 8 will have a crew there.

RELATED STORIES

Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning

Payton met with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis for several hours on Monday after returning from vacation.

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints and is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach with the same team behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Payton finishes with a 152-89 overall record, a Super Bowl XLIV championship, five seasons with more than 12 wins, and was named AP Coach of the Year in 2006.

Caption

He remains under contract with the Saints until 2024. If another team was interested in hiring him, they would need to compensate New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Sean Payton joined the Saints in 2006. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune |...
Coach Payton meets with Saints GM; future still uncertain
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints
Joe Burrow (9) and Ja'Marr Chase (1).
Burrow leads Bengals to first road playoff win; Chase sets another record
Saints coach Sean Payton is said to still be pondering whether to return for the final three...
Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead missed nine games in 2021. (Staff photo by...
Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line