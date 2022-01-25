Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news that Sean Payton would be stepping down after 16 years as the Saints’ head coach generated a range of reactions from around the sports world. Here’s what many sports figures and fans had to say:
Sean Payton was wrestling with stepping away for a year or two or retirement months. Told Mrs B couple of weeks ago & she asked him to take some time off and think about it. He’s gone up and down about it for a while too but the theme I got more than not is that he needs a break— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 25, 2022
Thanks for taking a chance on me @SeanPayton #WalkTogetherForever— Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) January 25, 2022
Didn Netflix just make a movie bout our saints Hc yr off? Sheesh thought that was a one time deal.. right— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
Well damn!— Kwon Alexander (@kwon) January 25, 2022
What a fitting way for Sean Payton to go out beating the hell out of the Atlanta Falcons in his final game.— Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) January 25, 2022
Can’t believe the last memory I might get of Sean Payton coaching the Saints could be through the Kevin James portrayal on Netflix— payton (@paytonebow) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton leaves the Saints with some amazing numbers 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZG8wBpk42Z— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 25, 2022
The last time Sean Payton was not a part of the Saints organization ⤵️— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 25, 2022
RB- Deuce McAllister
QB- Aaron Brooks
WR- Joe Horn pic.twitter.com/KKsppIoZnu
