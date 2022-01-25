50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down after 16 seasons. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP Sports)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news that Sean Payton would be stepping down after 16 years as the Saints’ head coach generated a range of reactions from around the sports world. Here’s what many sports figures and fans had to say:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Sean Payton joined the Saints in 2006. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune |...
Coach Payton meets with Saints GM; future still uncertain
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints
Joe Burrow (9) and Ja'Marr Chase (1).
Burrow leads Bengals to first road playoff win; Chase sets another record
Saints coach Sean Payton is said to still be pondering whether to return for the final three...
Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead missed nine games in 2021. (Staff photo by...
Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line