50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Over 500 shells, coral confiscated from cruise ship couple in New Orleans

Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from a New Orleans cruise ship.(US CPB)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - United States Customs Agents seized hundreds of various shells and coral from two cruise ship passengers in New Orleans.

Nine sea fans, 47 sea sponges, five Queen conch shells, three pieces of bone, 297 molluscs shells, 68 stony coral, 25 pieces of crabs, 30 sea urchins, 21 mussel shells, and four chiton were confiscated from a husband and wife, who admitted to collecting the items during the ports of call for use in art projects.

“While these aquatic items may look nice, the import/export of them needs to be regulated to protect these natural resources,” said Terri Edwards, New Orleans Area Port Director.

Officials say it is unlawful to import wildlife without a license.

“Removing these items from the wild has a negative impact on plant and wildlife habitats and affects opportunities for others to appreciate and enjoy these species. These types of activities go against the very conservation ethic at the heart of federal wildlife laws that serve the public interest,” said Special Agent in Charge Stephen Clark.

Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from a New Orleans cruise ship.(US CPB)
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from a New Orleans cruise ship.(US CPB)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Brent W. Delino, 34, of Orange, TX
Man arrested for ulawful presence of a sex offender near a school
Overturned propane tanker causes traffic on Fruge Street.
Fruge Street reopens after propane tanker overturns
Turning colder again tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning drizzle moves out as clouds linger; turning colder tonight with a light freeze in some spots
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2021