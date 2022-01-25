50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale City Council holds special meeting to discuss audit report

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A scandal involving the theft of nearly $1 million is the main topic at a special council meeting held in Oakdale Monday night. We told you the former city clerk was accused of taking the money shortly before she died, but for some, that’s not the end of the case.

“So who is looking at the budgets to make sure that they weren’t over budget,” a resident said. “If they were constantly being questioned, why wasn’t nobody- that was suspicious.”

The meeting went on for hours as residents asked questions like how will the nearly $1 million that was stolen be recovered, and why was one city employee in charge of all the finances.

“You’re the mayor,” another resident said. “At the end of the day, you’re responsible for everyone’s tax dollars.”

Officials said Melissa Schaefer manipulated electronic devices - known as tokens - to take money from the city’s bank account. In an interview, Mayor Gene Paul said he knew nothing about the devices whereabouts at the time and that Schaefer gave the second device to another councilman, telling him it was just a backup.

“She would keep it in a safe,” Paul said. “As a part-time councilman, he didn’t know any better.”

Paul said with both devices, Schaefer also manipulated their outdated computer software, causing no concern during previous audits.

“She would present it to him whatever way she wanted, and that’s the way it went, but he never, not once suspected misuse of the funds,” Paul said. “I asked several times every year, every year, that was my concern.”

The city has filed a civil suit with Schaefer’s family. Paul also said the city is working to replace the city’s software, so that this doesn’t happen again.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

