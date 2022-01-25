McNeese women’s basketball looks to build momentum in return home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following an 0-2 start to Southland play, where the Cowgirls failed to put together complete games, McNeese returns home with a win 10-point win over UIW where the lead only changed hands one time.

“You know, it’s like we talked about with HBU, in one, two-possession games, you can’t have those letdowns against the better teams,” said Head Coach Lynn Kennedy. “Then we did but we still continued to get better on Saturday night and the difference was we started off better and then our third quarter was good as well. So with a younger team, you just got to keep working. you’ve got to keep getting better and I think we are learning as we get through these games and now it’s time to put together a little stretch on the home stretch and get some wins behind us that will help us.”

That stretch includes games vs. Nicholls, UNO, Southeastern, and Northwestern St. with a chance to gain major ground in the conference standings. If McNeese is to pick up their first win in the Legacy Center this year they’ll need to be efficient from three as the Cowgirls are a perfect 5-0 when hitting at least 40% from beyond the arc.

“I don’t know if we know how important the next practice is,” said Kennedy. “I know it’s a coach saying, but we are just taking it one game at a time with this team. I think they know we are at home and they know how important it is to win and I think that was part of the issue two weekends ago. They put so much pressure on themselves to win that game and we did not play like we could and we changed that last week and I think going into this week we need to be better, we need to play Nicholls extremely well. If we can play like we did against UIW I think we’ve got a really good chance of winning Thursday and extending that to Saturday and we’ve got to keep that momentum going. I think the energy was good and just looking forward to playing at home now again.”

McNeese will host Nicholls at 5 o clock on Thursday as both teams look to get back to .500 in conference play.

