Man arrested for ulawful presence of a sex offender near a school

Brent W. Delino, 34, of Orange, TX
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Texas man has been arrested after being accused of violating his sex offender registration requirements by being near a school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit detectives arrested Brent W. Delino, 34, of Orange, TX. on Jan. 19, 2022.

During their investigation, detectives say they learned that he had been seen picking up a family member at a local school in Sulphur on several occasions.

Delino was convicted of sexual battery in 2013 in Calcasieu Parish and was also convicted of unlawful presence of a sex offender in 2016 in Jeff Davis Parish. According to Delino’s registration requirements, due to his victim’s age, he is not allowed to be within 1000 feet of a school, park, or daycare.

Detectives arrested Delino at the school and booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for unlawful presence of a sex offender.  He was released on a $2,500 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis the following day.

