L’auberge guest wins more than $1 million jackpot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, L’auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles announced that a guest hit the $1,064,679.04 jackpot on the Pai Gow Progressive game Saturday, Jan. 22.

“Jackpots are always a fun way for us to celebrate with our guests and this particular jackpot being over $1 million and won on the guest’s birthday was extra special. We’re so excited for this winner and know this is a birthday she won’t soon forget,” Vice President of Casino Operations Patrick Chan said.

To win a Pai Gow Progressive, a player must place a wager on the progressive bet then be dealt a seven-card straight flush, L’auberge said in its press release.

