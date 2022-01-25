IRS records show Cole Sr. custodian of Sulphur Rotary Club books

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -New information on an investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars missing from a local nonprofit.

Last week we told you 73-year-old Richard J. Cole Senior was arrested accused of stealing an estimated $367,000 from a local nonprofit and now we know which nonprofit Cole Senior worked with.

It turns out Cole Sr. has been the one who oversees the books for the Sulphur Rotary Club for at least the last three years on record.

Nonprofit groups are exempt from federal income tax and must file a form 990 each year to report on their finances.

The last three 990′s on file for the Sulphur Rotary Club show that the club’s books are “in the care of” R. J. Jody Cole who was arrested last week.

Those forms are for the years 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Executive Director of the Southwest Louisiana Law Center, Mark Judson, says identifying the nonprofit helps to provide public confidence.

“Unless there’s some continuing reason not to do so, generally it’s probably better for the community at large to reveal the identity because there are those of us who could be working with the nonprofit. We could be collaborating with the nonprofit, we could be potential donors or current donors who could have big plans with the nonprofit. We really need to know who it is because it could affect our future,” said Judson.

Nonprofits have boards of directors to help keep a watchful eye over money and such.

“Board of directors are, they do have a fiduciary duty, to monitor the organization, to make sure all the resources and all the money is being allocated and appropriately spent to benefit the mission of the organization,” said Judson.

But Judson says don’t be discouraged from serving on a board.

“If you love the organization and you love the mission and want the mission to do well and to have a big impact in the community then say ‘yes’ and know that with saying yes comes the fiduciary responsibility of oversight,” said Judson.

In Cole’s case, the complaint to detectives was from someone privy to discrepancies on bank statements, expense reports and checks that Cole is accused of writing to himself.

Cole has bonded out of jail and we could not reach him for comment.

The DA’s office has not yet received the detectives’ investigative report to decide whether to accept charges.

We tried to reach officers of the Sulphur Rotary Club but so far no one is commenting.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.