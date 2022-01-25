First Alert Forecast: Rain continues into Tuesday, cool weather will return for the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next cold front will not move through until Tuesday morning. We will continue to see scattered showers off and on through the evening and into the overnight hours. The rain will end after the front moves through Tuesday. Use our First Alert Weather app to track the rain on radar too.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s for Tuesday morning. Rain will still be around at least for the beginning of Tuesday, so I have included a 30% chance of rain. The rain will quickly end Tuesday morning, but temperatures will remain in the 50s even if the sun returns.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be a bit cooler with lows back to the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s. We may see a few passing clouds, but no rain is expected.

Yet another cold front will move arrive Friday and this will bring another round of rain followed by cooler air just in time for the weekend! This will not be as extreme as this past weekend, but lows will still reach the 30s and frost will be possible.

A gradual warming trend gets underway early next week with temperatures near normal. We may see another storm system head our way late next week, but there is considerable uncertainty on that.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

