FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning drizzle moves out as clouds linger; turning colder tonight with a light freeze in some spots

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A foggy, misty and drizzly start to our Tuesday along with cool temperatures would make it easy to sleep in but the good news is that the rain is quickly exiting this morning. Just make sure to use caution on the roads as they are wet from the showers overnight. Some areas of fog will also be around, so make sure to use your low beam headlights out on the morning commute. Temperatures are starting out in the middle 40s this morning and through the day only warm back into the 50s. Clouds will hang around most of the day but will move out tonight as a cold front moves through, sending a push of colder and drier air and lows that drop to around freezing overnight!

A raincoat and jacket will be needed early, but showers will be moving out by sunrise as most of the rest of the day is left with clouds and breezy conditions as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. A reinforcing dry cold front will move through later today, sending a push of colder air in for tonight with lows dropping to around the freezing mark early Wednesday morning. The good news tomorrow is the sunshine returns but highs only rebound into the lower 50s by afternoon. Lows Wednesday night again drop into the freezing range and remain cool again on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s.

Clouds will begin to move back in through the day on Thursday but rain chances hold off. Temperatures remain cool again with highs in the 50s. A few showers begin to arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of another front. Most of the rain with this front stays offshore, but we could see some light showers as we start the day with highs in the lower 50s. Another shot of cold air behind this front moves in for the weekend with lows back into the freezing range for Saturday morning. Sunshine returns for the weekend, and milder weather returns by next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

