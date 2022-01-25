First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures the next few days, next cold front arrives Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold front has moved through, and temperatures will drop this evening into the overnight hours. It will remain windy with gusts upwards of 20 to 30 mph at times.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be a bit cooler with lows back to the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s. We may see a few passing clouds, but no rain is expected. We could see some patchy frost Thursday morning if the wind remains calm and skies clear.

Yet another cold front will move arrive Friday and this will bring another round of rain followed by cooler air just in time for the weekend! This will not be as extreme as this past weekend, but lows will still reach the 30s and frost will be possible.

A gradual warming trend gets underway early next week with temperatures near normal. Computer models are trending towards rain beginning Tuesday and remaining in the forecast off and on through the rest of the week. Still, plenty of uncertainty on this and the forecast is very much subject to change. It looks warmer though with highs reaching the 70s by midweek.

