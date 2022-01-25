FEMA extending housing units for Laura and Delta survivors up to Oct. 31

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, FEMA announced that Hurricane Laura and Delta survivors living in FEMA housing units are being given an extension up to Oct. 31 to secure permanent housing.

According to FEMA, at the request of the state, FEMA is currently providing about 1,946 households that are survivors of Hurricanes Laura and Delta with additional time to remain in agency-provided housing as they complete the final steps of their recovery.

The original end for the program was scheduled for Feb. 28, according to FEMA.

The extension of the temporary housing program may allow occupants to complete their housing plan until Oct. 31, according to FEMA.

As of part of the extension and in agreement with the state, beginning on March 1, occupants will begin to be charged an income-related monthly rent that may be far below fair market rates for comparable properties, according to FEMA.

FEMA officials said they are urging occupants to complete or follow through on any requests for rent reduction by Feb. 28, the deadline to have their housing unit’s fair market rent estimate reduced.

FEMA said its housing program eligibility and continued occupancy is determined monthly for homeowners and on a biweekly basis for renters.

To remain eligible, occupants must show they are making continuing progress on their permanent housing plan, according to FEMA.

Local, state and federal partners are stepping up efforts ahead of the new deadline to help eligible Laura and Delta survivors get into their repaired or new permanent homes, according to FEMA.

FEMA said it, along with the State Joint Recertification housing teams, continue to meet regularly with occupants to support the hard work it takes to get back into permanent housing.

The teams routinely guide occupants to available resources and advise them on program requirements and deadlines, according to FEMA.

Recovery officials note that several Louisiana communities passed temporary zoning exemptions to permit FEMA mobile homes on private property or in special floodplain hazard areas, and some exemptions were set to expire on the original end date of Feb. 28, according to FEMA.

To be sure they are not in violation of local zoning ordinances, occupants are encouraged to check with their local officials, FEMA said.

FEMA said at the peak of the program, there were 2,400 eligible households licensed into FEMA-provided mobile homes, placed across 12 parishes. Close to 75% remain in their housing units, according to FEMA.

For more information, you are asked to visit fema.gov/disaster/4559 or fema.gov/disaster/4570.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.