COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 25, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

In a statement on the COVID-19 dashboard, the LDH said, “In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.”

According to officials with the LDH, parish and regional data now includes total and new reinfections.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 68% of cases from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

According to the LDH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, Region 5 has the lowest percentage of its 2018 population data completely vaccinated.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 9,104 new cases.

· 102 new deaths.

· 1,041 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 2,184 patients hospitalized (57 more than previous update).

· 71% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.97 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 452 new cases.

· 10 new deaths.

· 113 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 38.43 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 307 new cases.

· 9 new deaths.

· 40.62 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 43 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.35 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 75 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.7 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.89 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 39.8 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 74 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33.4 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 444 active cases among inmates.

· 24 active cases among staff members.

