Coach Payton meets with Saints GM; future still uncertain

Sean Payton joined the Saints in 2006. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune |...
Sean Payton joined the Saints in 2006. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Head coach Sean Payton was back at the New Orleans Saints facility on Monday, Jan. 24 after vacationing in Mexico.

According to Nola.com/FOX 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan, Payton met with General Manager Mickey Loomis for a couple of hours.

Numerous reports in the past few days have questioned whether Payton will return to the Black & Gold for the 2022 season. Duncan said “very much it’s serious,” referring to the possibility of Payton leaving the Saints.

On Monday afternoon, Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about the future of Payton with the Saints.

“We don’t know. Who knows. We’ll find out soon enough I guess,” she said. “I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints and is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach with the same team behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

