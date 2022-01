Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says that due to a contractor breaking a water line, water pressure in certain areas may have dipped below the required levels.

The city said it is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for the following areas:

Palermo Drive to Prater Road

Maplewood Drive south to Interstate.

