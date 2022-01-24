50/50 Thursdays
Two arrested following Leesville police chase
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested following a police chase near Leesville, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Sam Craft says agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force were conducting a patrol in the area on Jan. 20, 2022, when they saw a 2013 Chrysler fail to signal while turning.

The agents attempted to stop the vehicle which sped up and attempted to escape by entering into eastbound Texas Highway traffic. The agents followed the vehicle which at times moved into the oncoming lane of traffic to avoid them.

The two occupants of the vehicle we able to lose the agents in oncoming traffic but were spotted by a Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy as they ran on foot through a yard on Short St.

Authorities searched the area and were able to locate the suspects, Donald Wayne Foster, age 22, of Alexandria, and Caleb Anthony Williams, age 19, of Shreveport.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the two men revealed the location of the vehicle they had been driving which was behind Brown’s Home Furniture. After arriving at the vehicle’s location, agents found that in their attempt to flee the traffic stop the two suspects had driven behind the business and struck the outside A/C unit. Both then fled on foot when the vehicle became stuck in the mud behind the store.

Inside the vehicle, agents say they found a backpack containing five firearms. Agents also say they found some marijuana in the vehicle and on the suspects’ person.

According to the Leesville Police Department, one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.

Caleb Anthony Williams, age 19, of Shreveport
Donald Wayne Foster, 22, Alexandria
  • Donald Wayne Foster: Speeding, failure to stop or yield, aggravated flight from an officer, property damage, driving on roadway laned for traffic, careless operation, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
  • Caleb Anthony Williams: possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

