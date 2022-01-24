Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Tigers played one game this past week, a 73-72 loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23. Senior Khayla Pointer was the lone Tiger in double figures as she scored a career high 35 points, she finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 1-for-6 from three and was 12-for-15 from the free throw line.

LSU will stay on the road as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are joined by four other Southeastern Conference teams. South Carolina remains at No. 1 followed by Tennessee at No. 4, Georgia at No. 14, and Ole Miss at No. 24.

AP Top 25 Poll :

South Carolina (17-1) Stanford (14-3) North Carolina State (18-2) Tennessee (18-1) Louisville (16-2) Indiana (14-2) Michigan (16-2) Arizona (14-2) Texas (14-3) Connecticut (11-4) Baylor (13-4) LSU (17-3) Iowa State (16-3) Georgia Tech (15-4) Georgia (15-4) BYU (15-1) Maryland (13-6) Oklahoma (16-3) Oregon (11-5) Notre Dame (14-4) Duke (13-4) Ohio State (15-3) Iowa (12-4) Ole Miss (17-2) Kansas State (15-4)

