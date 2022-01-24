50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Texas A&M on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Tigers played one game this past week, a 73-72 loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23. Senior Khayla Pointer was the lone Tiger in double figures as she scored a career high 35 points, she finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 1-for-6 from three and was 12-for-15 from the free throw line.

LSU will stay on the road as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are joined by four other Southeastern Conference teams. South Carolina remains at No. 1 followed by Tennessee at No. 4, Georgia at No. 14, and Ole Miss at No. 24.

AP Top 25 Poll:

  1. South Carolina (17-1)
  2. Stanford (14-3)
  3. North Carolina State (18-2)
  4. Tennessee (18-1)
  5. Louisville (16-2)
  6. Indiana (14-2)
  7. Michigan (16-2)
  8. Arizona (14-2)
  9. Texas (14-3)
  10. Connecticut (11-4)
  11. Baylor (13-4)
  12. LSU (17-3)
  13. Iowa State (16-3)
  14. Georgia Tech (15-4)
  15. Georgia (15-4)
  16. BYU (15-1)
  17. Maryland (13-6)
  18. Oklahoma (16-3)
  19. Oregon (11-5)
  20. Notre Dame (14-4)
  21. Duke (13-4)
  22. Ohio State (15-3)
  23. Iowa (12-4)
  24. Ole Miss (17-2)
  25. Kansas State (15-4)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
Houston Baptist at#McNeese WBB 01-15-21
#McNeese vs HBU at Legacy Center Jan. 15
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist
Southern Miss junior point guard Domonique Davis (2)
Transfer Domonique Davis making immediate impact for Lady Eagles
Cowboys gearing up for Southland tip-off event, return to the Legacy Center
Cowboys gear up for tip-off event, return to Legacy Center #McNeese