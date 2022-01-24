50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the death of a patrol deputy who was found shot inside her burning home.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll call Sunday evening.

A deputy went to her home around 5 p.m. and saw it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found Puckett shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke wrote in a statement.

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns