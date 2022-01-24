Teachers and staff step up during bus driver shortage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bus drivers are needed now more than ever according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

It’s not a new problem, but the district says the Omicron surge has made it even more difficult to keep enough bus drivers behind the wheel.

The rapid spreading omicron variant is putting many drivers in quarantine, and now teachers, staff and administrators are all stepping up, to ensure kids in the area have the proper transportation

“How cool would it be to have your principal welcome you through the doors of a bus, and welcome you into the school building to start your day,” said CPSB Transportation Director, Aaron McDonald.

That may be the new normal.

“The need is there - our people are returning to the district, there’s more people to pick up and take home,” said McDonald.

With a growing need for more drivers, the Calcasieu Parish School Board is hosting training for those interested in getting behind the wheel - both on the regular schedule or as a substitute.

McDonald says about 80% of those enrolled in the class right now are current employees.

“It might be teachers, coaches, custodians, even site administrators who are getting their CDL’s. They’re gonna help us get through the school year, and help us be better prepared in August when we start the next school year,” said McDonald.

Bus driver Jami Jinx says it’s been incredible to have the extra help.

“It takes a burden off of us when they step up and help, and it does make a difference at the schools that they drive for,” said Jinx.

She says even though other drivers have done whatever they can to take extra routes, and cover for each other, there’s just a need for more drivers at the moment.

The class is for the next two weeks, and is the first step in becoming a bus driver.

“We’re needing drivers- not only for 2 hours in the morning and 2 hours in the evening, but also during the day for field trips and platoons and stuff like that,” said McDonald.

First year drivers make about $15,000 a year working just 4 hours a day.

A job they say is great especially for retirees, stay at home parents, and current school staff with the same schedule.

Jinx says her time behind the wheel over the last 20 years is priceless.

“We are the first ones that the children see in the morning, and the last one that they see in the afternoon, and we make a huge impact on a child’s life,” Jinx said.

“It is- it’s a very rewarding job.”

Though this training session is already underway, another is set for March. You can pick up an application anytime at the school board office on Broad St.

