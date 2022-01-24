SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 23, 2022.

Brandi Duhon Authement, 45, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Mark Edward Ancelet, 57, Vinton: Fourth offense DWI.

Jerome Harrison Seaberry Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Shane Alan Chapman, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Diana Marie Blair, 44, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Brett Landon Busby, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; violation of a drug-free zone; contempt of court.

Mitchell Todd Monteilh, 50, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Megel Lamark Pete, 49, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $5,000; attempted possession of marijuana; attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

James Taylor Granger, 39, Vinton: Exhaust modification; possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to stop or yield; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no seat belt; hit and run driving.

Amber Nicole Mcghen, 34, Vinton: Out of state detainer; refusal to I.D.; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.

