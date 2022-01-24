‘Still I Rise’ mural goes up in downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rising above the ashes of storm damage, there’s another reminder of Laura in downtown Lake Charles. It’s a mural with a set of huge wings and the phrase “still I rise” plastered onto the side Buffi’s Peauxboys.

It was painted within a few days and those passing by say they’ve already posed in front of it for photo opportunities.

“It’s pretty cool,” resident Clayton Waggoner said. “We just took pictures with the kids in front of it. Still building, still rising.”

You can check that mural out on Bilbo Street. Also while you’re at it, check out more work from the artist Jeremy Price throughout downtown Lake Charles.

