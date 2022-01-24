50/50 Thursdays
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Channel your inner Jay or Daisy and swing the night away because the McNeese Athletic Foundation has announced the return of the Gatsby Gala.

“A Night at The Gatsby” kicks off at the L’Auberge Casino Resort & Hotel Grand Ballroom on April 2, 2022, with Cocktail Hour starting at 6:00 pm.

Live entertainment will be provided by Trixie Minx Productions, including aerialists, dancers, fire performers, and more. Also included in the entertainment lineup is Triggerproof, one of the hottest cover bands that’s been blending classics with new-age hits since 2006.

If you’d like more information or have any additional questions, please contact the McNeese Athletic Foundation by phone at (337) 475-5563 or by email at mholmes9@mcneese.edu.

You can also visit the A Night at the Gatsby website at www.anightatthegatsby.com to learn more and purchase tickets.

