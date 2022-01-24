50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Judge: Jurors can see Fla. school shooter’s Instagram photos

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says the gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said at a Monday hearing that Nikolas Cruz wanted others to see photographs he posted of himself with guns.

She said the jurors who will decide whether he is executed for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland can see them.

Cruz’s attorneys had argued that investigators’ seizure of the photos violated his privacy rights.

Jury selection for Cruz’s penalty trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot...
Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Modest activity can prolong life, study says
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
A member of the medical staff wearing full PPE brushes a patient's teeth in the Covid-19...
Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times