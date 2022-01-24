Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on budget proposal for 2022 legislative session

50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Gretna, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to discuss his executive budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, and will be streaming live inside this story.

The 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session will begin on March 14 and end on June 6.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

