50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Flaring at Lyondell Basell following operational upset Saturday

Lyondell Basell
Lyondell Basell(Lyondell Basell)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Flaring at Lyondell Basell’s Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC facility over the weekend was the result of an operational upset on Saturday, plant officials said.

The upset, caused by freezing temperatures, happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, according to Karal Slaughter, communication advisor.

“A flare is a safety device that uses combustion to safely treat and remove excess hydrocarbons,” Slaughter said in a statement. “Individuals may notice a visible flame or a rumbling noise. The product being burned in the flare is normal process gases. Directing this gas to the flare for burning enables us to safety handle these materials as we prepare the unit to return to normal operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to eliminate the flaring as quickly as possible.

“We strive to be a good corporate neighbor and wanted to make sure you are informed about the flaring and potential noise that you may experience over the next few days. Know that the safety of our workers and those who live and work near our facilities is our first priority.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Two arrested following Leesville police chase
Two arrested following Leesville police chase
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns
“A Night at the Gatsby” returns
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns
“A Night at the Gatspy” returns
Rainy start to the workweek
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool and rainy start to the workweek; cooler pattern for the week ahead