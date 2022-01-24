Flaring at Lyondell Basell following operational upset Saturday

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Flaring at Lyondell Basell’s Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC facility over the weekend was the result of an operational upset on Saturday, plant officials said.

The upset, caused by freezing temperatures, happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, according to Karal Slaughter, communication advisor.

“A flare is a safety device that uses combustion to safely treat and remove excess hydrocarbons,” Slaughter said in a statement. “Individuals may notice a visible flame or a rumbling noise. The product being burned in the flare is normal process gases. Directing this gas to the flare for burning enables us to safety handle these materials as we prepare the unit to return to normal operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to eliminate the flaring as quickly as possible.

“We strive to be a good corporate neighbor and wanted to make sure you are informed about the flaring and potential noise that you may experience over the next few days. Know that the safety of our workers and those who live and work near our facilities is our first priority.”

