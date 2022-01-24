50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Next cold front will bring rain Monday and another round of cooler weather

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, will be warmer than the past few nights with lows by Monday morning ranging from near freezing north of I-10 to the upper 40s at the coast. Areas north of US Hwy 190 could see patchy frost again.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The next cold front approaches our area Monday and will bring a pretty good chance of rain to our area off and on throughout the day Monday. I am placing the rain chance at 70% with rain more likely later in the day and very likely into the evening hours. If you have anything outdoor related planned tomorrow, you will likely want indoor alternatives. And use our First Alert Weather app to track the rain on radar too.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will only reach the 50s for highs Monday with the clouds and rain making it feel even cooler. And temperatures will fall back into the 40s for Tuesday morning. Rain will still be around at least for the beginning of Tuesday, so I have included a 30% chance of rain. The rain will quickly end Tuesday morning, but temperatures will remain in the 50s even if the sun returns.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be a bit cooler with lows back to the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s. We may see a few passing clouds, but no rain is expected.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Yet another cold front will move arrive Friday and this will bring another round of rain followed by cooler air just in time for the weekend! This will not be as extreme as this past weekend, but lows will still reach the 30s and frost will be possible.

A gradual warming trend gets underway early next week with no signs of another storm system at least not in the next 10 days.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

