FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool and rainy start to the workweek; cooler pattern for the week ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are cool to start the day but not as frigid as our hard freezes that we were dealt over the weekend. Heading out the door you want to be prepared for not only the cool but also rain on the way later today. Make sure to pack the umbrella as rain chances begin to increase later this morning and through the afternoon and evening hours. This rain will be light to start but could get heavier at times through the afternoon. Severe weather will not be a threat, but do expect your lunchtime and afternoon commutes to be impacted by rain. Highs today top out in the lower 50s.

Rain will continue into the evening, tapering off after midnight with rainfall amounts of up to around 1 inch over the next 24 hours, although some isolated totals of up to 2 inches will be possible. As this low departs to the east Tuesday morning, any leftover showers will be ending by around sunrise. Clouds lingering through the day will keep temperatures in the 50s for highs. Lows Tuesday night drop closer to freezing as clouds move out. The good news is that sunshine will return Wednesday but temperatures will be cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wednesday night looks to be bring a light freeze with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A chance of a few showers returns Friday with a low moving across the Gulf. This low will be tracking much farther south though, so don’t expect more than a few showers, with the best chances along and south of I-10 on Friday. The weekend clears out nicely with sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the lower to middle 50s after a light freeze starts the day. Cooler than average temperatures look to hang around each day through the weekend, although some 60s begin to return by next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

