COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

In a statement on the COVID-19 dashboard, the LDH said, “In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.” The state added on Twitter that, “Parish and regional level COVID case data are not impacted at this time.”

LDH reports 18,683 new #COVID cases out of 52,750 tests that have been reported to the state since Friday, 1/21. Of new COVID cases, 2,320 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). pic.twitter.com/ksB9PnGgwb — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 24, 2022

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 68% of cases from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

According to the LDH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, Region 5 has the lowest percentage of its 2018 population data completely vaccinated.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 18,683 new cases.

· 51 new deaths.

· 2,320 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 2,127 patients hospitalized (177 fewer than Friday’s update).

· 71% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.97 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 1,367 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 115 patients hospitalized (20 fewer than Friday’s update).

· 38.43 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 677 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 40.62 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 412 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.35 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 173 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.7 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.89 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 95 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.8 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 151 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 33.4 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 173 active cases among inmates.

· 20 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.