SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 21, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2022.

Sulaiman Ahmen Ijaz, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; direct contempt of court; attempted theft under $750.

Jordan Janae Porche, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; violations of protective orders.

David Truette Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Tall lamps; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Brandon Orphey, 37, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Jacob Michael Allen, 21, Rosepine: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Jon Pierre Bush, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Anthony Detwan Lancaster, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Austin Deshone Mcintyre, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Sheryl Ann Myers, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Hailee Rae Mccrocklin, 19, Converse: Instate detainer.

Kenneth Devonte Landry, 19, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Jose Alberto Trinidad, 47, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense.

