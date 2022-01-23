Panorama Music House rebuilds following Hurricane Laura
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Take a look inside the new and improved Panorama Music House in downtown Lake Charles.
The building is coming together after being closed for more than a year due to storm damage. Signs and murals are going up on fresh walls.
Owners like Frankie Randazzo don’t want to give a full look at the venue just yet, but rather a sneak peek until opening day.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.