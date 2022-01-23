Panorama Music House rebuilds following Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Take a look inside the new and improved Panorama Music House in downtown Lake Charles.

The building is coming together after being closed for more than a year due to storm damage. Signs and murals are going up on fresh walls.

Work is being done inside the building before opening day (all)

Owners like Frankie Randazzo don’t want to give a full look at the venue just yet, but rather a sneak peek until opening day.

