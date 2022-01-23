50/50 Thursdays
Panorama Music House rebuilds following Hurricane Laura

Work is being done inside the building before opening day
Work is being done inside the building before opening day
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Take a look inside the new and improved Panorama Music House in downtown Lake Charles.

The building is coming together after being closed for more than a year due to storm damage. Signs and murals are going up on fresh walls.

Work is being done inside the building before opening day
Work is being done inside the building before opening day

Owners like Frankie Randazzo don’t want to give a full look at the venue just yet, but rather a sneak peek until opening day.

