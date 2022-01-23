50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

No. 24 Tennessee holds No. 13 LSU to lowest point total of season

Eric Gaines (2).
Eric Gaines (2).(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (15-4, 3-4 SEC) losing steak now sits at three games as the Tigers fell to No. 24 Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) 60-50 in Knoxville on Saturday, Jan. 22.

LSU struggled to shoot the ball making only 38.8% from the field and 17.6% from deep. The Tigers found themselves down early in the first half as the Volunteers jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. LSU didn’t make their first basket until the 13:41 mark on a Darius Days jumper.

The Tigers were able to go on a 12-3 lead to cut the lead to 17-12 on a Brandon Murray layup with 9:40 left in the first half, but Tennessee was able to build back their lead to 25-17. LSU cut the lead to five at the end of the first.

Tennessee was able to build on their lead in the second half and led as many as 14, but the Tigers were able to fight back and made it a six point game on a Tari Eason free throw with five minutes left to play.

The Volunteers closed out the game on a 13-5 run and held the Tigers to their lowest point total of the season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
Houston Baptist at#McNeese WBB 01-15-21
#McNeese vs HBU at Legacy Center Jan. 15
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist
Southern Miss junior point guard Domonique Davis (2)
Transfer Domonique Davis making immediate impact for Lady Eagles
Cowboys gearing up for Southland tip-off event, return to the Legacy Center
Cowboys gear up for tip-off event, return to Legacy Center #McNeese