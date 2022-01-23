Food pantry distribution feeds hundreds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Price hikes are straining the wallets of many, and some are struggling to put food on the table with the fast pace of inflation.

“We’re finding ourselves in these positions right now,” resident Cheryl Barnes said. “Renting is ridiculous and I work for the school system. We’re finding ourselves in different positions right now. I’m just grateful that this church and so many others in the community are reaching out.”

People like Barnes are reaching out for help from food pantries like Word of Hope.

“Even though it’s cold, it had to be done so we give out every third Saturday of the month but because COVID hit us pretty hard with our volunteers, we had to move it back a week,” Pantry of Hope Director Valerie Jenkins said. “So we are here, doing what we do and as you can see people turned out.”

The food pantry’s distribution Saturday morning helped put food on the table for more than 250 people.

“It was a lot of people and sometimes you feel embarrassed,” Barnes said. “You’re not glad to see others, but it’s not just you.”

Volunteers distribute on the 3rd Saturday of every month at Word of Hope Church on Prien Lake Road.

