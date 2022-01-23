FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hard Freeze Warning through Sunday morning; more rain on the way by Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a nice day outside of the cool temperatures, we are on track for another very cold night with another hard freeze warning in effect for all but the coastal parishes overnight. Temperatures drop quickly through the evening, back to around freezing by 9:00 p.m. and continue to remain below freezing for around 12 hours. Temperatures will drop well into the lower to middle 20s across our northern parishes and down to around 26 along the I-10 corridor. Make sure you take those same cold weather precautions you took last night, but tonight is the last night of hard freezes over the next 10 days!

Sunday will bring nice return of the sunshine all day which will help break the chill a bit more by afternoon. Highs top out in the middle to upper 50s by afternoon with light breezes. Lows Sunday night stay above freezing as winds begin to turn back out of the south in advance of our next weather maker on Monday. Clouds thicken up as well which will protect us from a freeze. Monday morning lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Monday brings our next weather maker as rain chances increase by afternoon and especially by the evening and nighttime hours when some locally heavier rain could be possible. A low pressure system moves to our south across the northern Gulf of Mexico and brings these rains, but unlikely Friday, there is absolutely no threat of any wintry precipitation. Temperatures won’t be cold enough with lows Monday night in the 40s. Rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches will be possible through early Tuesday.

The system quickly departs the area by Tuesday morning, leaving some clouds early and some sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures remain cool with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Overall, the pattern favors cooler than average temperatures all of next week with highs in the lower to middle 50s Wednesday and Thursday and lows near freezing Thursday morning. Another rain chance returns on Friday although less showers are expected as this low tracks farther south in the Gulf and rain totals stay low. Cool and dry weather returns by next weekend.

