SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 21, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 21, 2022.

Tameika Shuntel Watley, 34, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a healthcare professional; battery of a police officer; domestic abuse battery; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jvaughn Jermaine Guillory, 23, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Glenn James Goodwin, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana first offense (2 charges).

Lane Heath Nunez, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges).

Colleen Elizabeth Ann Bail, 27, Vinton: Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Deshawn Alexander Gray, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

William Herman Owen, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; resisting an officer.

Dustin Darryl Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; criminal trespass.

