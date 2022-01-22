Jan. 21 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores and highlights

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS FINALS

Barbe 56, Comeaux 37

Southside 61, Sulphur 51

Sam Houston 58, Lafayette 55

Tioga 68, Leesville 46

Jennings 73, South Beauregard 33

Iowa 80, LCCP 48

Westlake 52, St. Louis 48

Vinton 47, DeQuincy 46

Pickering 52, Kinder 42

Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42

Grand Lake 43, Merryville 41

Elton 78, East Beauregard 32

Hamilton Christian 100, Basile 22

Hathaway 58, Episcopal 43

Lacassine 50, Midland 42

GIRLS FINALS

Southside 39, Sulphur 35

Lafayette 80 Sam Houston 32

Leesville 51, Tioga 37

Iota 51, Ville Platte 38

Jennings 54, South Beauregard 49

Kinder 78, Pickering 29

Merryville 71, Grand Lake 31

