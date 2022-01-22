Jan. 21 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores and highlights
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
BOYS FINALS
Barbe 56, Comeaux 37
Southside 61, Sulphur 51
Sam Houston 58, Lafayette 55
Tioga 68, Leesville 46
Jennings 73, South Beauregard 33
Iowa 80, LCCP 48
Westlake 52, St. Louis 48
Vinton 47, DeQuincy 46
Pickering 52, Kinder 42
Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42
Grand Lake 43, Merryville 41
Elton 78, East Beauregard 32
Hamilton Christian 100, Basile 22
Hathaway 58, Episcopal 43
Lacassine 50, Midland 42
GIRLS FINALS
Southside 39, Sulphur 35
Lafayette 80 Sam Houston 32
Leesville 51, Tioga 37
Iota 51, Ville Platte 38
Jennings 54, South Beauregard 49
Kinder 78, Pickering 29
Merryville 71, Grand Lake 31
