50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

East Beauregard honors legendary coach Herman Ray Hill

Coach Herman Ray Hill
Coach Herman Ray Hill(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - East Beauregard honored legendary coach Herman Ray Hill tonight in between their game versus Elton. Coach Hill brought three state championships (1986, 1989 and 1990) to Trojan land in addition to the two state title’s he won at his alma mater Pitkin.

During his tenure as the head coach of the Lady Trojans he was named the 1992 National coach of the Year, and retired with 825 career wins.

That’s 87% of his games making him one of the winningest coaches ever in Louisiana high school basketball history.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Kinder's MacKenzie Joseph
Jan. 21 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores and highlights
McNeese WR Josh Matthews
Josh Matthews returns to McNeese after entering transfer portal in Dec.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) drives past New York Knicks guard Immanuel...
Pelicans guard and New York native Alvarado shines in 102-91 win over Knicks at MSG
LSU Tigers
LSU adds eight transfers to football roster