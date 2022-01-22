East Beauregard honors legendary coach Herman Ray Hill

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - East Beauregard honored legendary coach Herman Ray Hill tonight in between their game versus Elton. Coach Hill brought three state championships (1986, 1989 and 1990) to Trojan land in addition to the two state title’s he won at his alma mater Pitkin.

During his tenure as the head coach of the Lady Trojans he was named the 1992 National coach of the Year, and retired with 825 career wins.

That’s 87% of his games making him one of the winningest coaches ever in Louisiana high school basketball history.

The legendary Herman Ray Hill was honored today in between the Elton vs East Beauregard basketball games.



Coach Hill brought 3 state title’s to East Beauregard in the late 80’s and early 90’s



Was named 1992 National Coach of the Year@KPLC7Sports #SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/5kue1ranfm — Brandon Williams (@bwillmedia) January 22, 2022

