United Way of SWLA set to host Cook Off, Battle for the Paddle on March 17

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Friday, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced it will be hosting Cook Off, Battle for the Paddle on March 17.

The event is set for Thursday, March 17, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheatre, according to United Way.

the music and kids zone is set to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to United Way

No tickets are required for the LA ROXX concert or kids zone as they will be free and open to the public, according to United Way.

To sign up to cook and compete in the jambalaya division, pastalaya division or both, visit unitedwayswla.org/battle, United Way said.

To enter one division is a fee of $500 and entering two divisions is $750, according to United Way.

United Way said sampler and VIP lounge tickets are also on sale if you just want to attend and try some of the amazing food.

A VIP Lounge Ticket is available for $50 which gets a limited number of guests into the heart of the battle and a great view of the concert by LA ROXX along with unlimited food, beer and wine, according to United Way. Sampler tickets are available for $15 each and allows you to eat all you can eat from each competitor vying for bragging rights, according to United Way.

A limited number of pre-sale lunch to go tickets are available for $10, and the jambalaya plates will need to be picked up Thursday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to United Way.

Dinner To Go Tickets are $10 and will be prepared jambalaya and pastalaya plates for pick up at the event, according to United Way.

Untied Way said all tickets can be purchased online at unitedwayswla.org/battle or by texting SHAMROCK to 40403.

The United Way adds that volunteers are needed to assist with multiple aspects of the event, those who are interested can visit HERE or text keyword STPADDY to 40403..

To learn about sponsorship opportunities such as presenting, entertainment or other levels for this event, you are asked to contact United Way of Southwest Louisiana.

