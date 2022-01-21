SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2022.

Shani Gabriel Fontenot, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Kayla Richard Trahan, 33, Sulphur: Home invasion.

Aidan Anthony Mancuso, 18, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Francell Antoine Byrd, 38, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; reckless operation.

Emilee Michelle Dailey, 24, Lake Charles: Forgery (3 charges); bank fraud (3 charges); identity fraud under $1,000 (2 charges).

Josue Vargas, 20, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; careless operation.

Clifford Ray Burris, 57, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Richard Joseph Cole Sr., 73, Sulphur: Theft worth $25,000 or more.

Javin Markel Augustus, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Brandon Tremayne Rubit, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court (4 charges).

Joel Rosario, 52, Sulphur: Contractor fraud under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

Cody Lee McDaniel, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; burglary; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; unlawful possession of body armor; possession of stolen firearms; theft of a firearm.

Christina Michelle Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Angel Lynn Trevino, 24, Pasadena, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000; refusal to I.D.

Quanisha Tiara Lindsey Thomas, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; violations of protective orders.

Allison Marie Buckland, 39, Beaumont, TX: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

